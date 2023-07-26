QUINCY — The Adams County Fair returns this week, with concerts, pageants, animal judging, and all the rides and food you'd expect from the annual tradition.
With 4-H show check-ins and judging already underway, Wednesday night marks the first official night of the fair. Kicking off the week-long event, the Little Mister and Miss Adams County Fair pageant will take the stage at the grandstand starting at 6 p.m. The Miss Adams County Fair pageant, along with the Sweetheart of Adams County, will follow that up at 7 p.m.
Bareback and saddle bronc busting will highlight Thursday's entertainment, with bull riding taking center stage Friday. Tractor pulls on both Sunday and Monday night will lead into the popular finale of the demolition derby on Tuesday.
In between all of that action, Saturday night will see country stars Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd headline the grandstand stage for a night of live music.
As always, the County Fair will have the Family Fun Zone featuring performances from the Cincinnati Circus Company. Karaoke contests, teen dances, sand volleyball, and bags tournaments are all just a part of the line-up for this year's fair.
Season tickets for the 2023 Adams County Fair are $50 each, with daily admission costing $10 most nights. Kids 12 and under are always free. After 4 p.m. Saturday evening, tickets are $15 and include admission to the grandstand concert. Reserved track seats for the concert will be $15.
Rides at the Fair carnival will be open at 5 p.m. on weeknights, with ride armbands costing $22 each day. Armbands, along with individual ride tickets, can be purchased at the carnival ticket booth. On Saturday, the carnival will be open from 1-5 p.m. with $17 armbands, and the "Beat the Heat" early bird special on Sunday will have two-for-one rides from 3-5 p.m.
For a complete schedule of events, fairground maps, or other information, visit adamsfair.org.
