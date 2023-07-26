Adams County Fair

The Adams County Fair returns this week with games, music, food, and more at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The Fair opens Wednesday and runs through Tuesday.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Fair returns this week, with concerts, pageants, animal judging, and all the rides and food you'd expect from the annual tradition.

With 4-H show check-ins and judging already underway, Wednesday night marks the first official night of the fair. Kicking off the week-long event, the Little Mister and Miss Adams County Fair pageant will take the stage at the grandstand starting at 6 p.m. The Miss Adams County Fair pageant, along with the Sweetheart of Adams County, will follow that up at 7 p.m.

