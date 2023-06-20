QUINCY — Adams County will hire Klingner and Associates to help review results from mold testing at the courthouse.
The Transportation, Building and Technology agreed to bring the firm on during a special meeting Tuesday.
The testing was conducted by Safestart Environmental of Chicago following complaints from employees and others who work in the courthouse that they believe mold contamination in the building was responsible for their illnesses.
Attorney Ryan Schnack, one of those bringing the claim, said that 70 of 115 surveys returned to Safestart in connection with the testing showed illness.
At Tuesday's meeting, Schnack said working with doctors, he had narrowed down the cause of his illness to the courthouse.
Committee Chairman Dave Bellis asked Schnack if he had reports from his home, his office, Quincy City Hall, or other places he frequents to show they wouldn't be the cause.
"If you have proof that you're blaming us for a problem, I'm OK with that," Bellis said. "We're going to fix it."
The report received from Safestart had inconsistencies that the committee has asked the company to clarify. That corrected report has not yet been received, as Safestart's owner, Larry Schwartz, told the committee he was out of the office until June 26.
"We hired the company the employees wanted, Safestart Environmental out of Chicago. It cost a little extra, no problem, we did that," Bellis said. "Now we're trying to find someone reasonably close, that's Klingner, they've been doing this for years, and we're going to hire them — that's all we're here for tonight — to help us understand the report."
Schnack told the committee that he would not support spending money to have someone else come in to review the reports.
"When Lance (Schuette, of Klingner) was here, he was in the meeting (June 12), ahead of the (June 13) board meeting," Bellis said. Members of the committee, along with other County Board members and legal representatives held an informal, virtual meeting with Safestart on June 12. There was not a quorum of the committee present, so it was not a formal meeting.
"(Schuette) made up a list of questions to ask Larry Schwartz. Larry looked at the questions Lance raised, and he agreed that there was confusion there. He admitted there were a few things that were inconsistent," Bellis said.
Following nearly an hour of back and forth with members of the public that were present, the committee voted to a contract of no more than $4,000 to have Klingner and Associates consult on the report and any follow-up remediation proposals.
Bellis stated that the current plan is to contract with Safestart to provide a remediation plan. This was offered at the time of the original $56,000 testing contract for an additional $20,000, but the committee did not elect to spend additional funds until they found out if there was a need for it through testing.
According to those at the June 12 virtual meeting, Schwartz said his company would not have been able to honor that contract even if it had been signed.
Employees present at the meeting said they wanted to hear Schwartz's opinions on the report, rather than hearing secondhand from others. Another special meeting of the committee was slated for June 28. At that time, Schwartz will join virtually to help address questions on his company's report.
As of Tuesday, the county the plans to have the courthouse's ductwork cleaned, with some sections being replaced, starting in August. Bellis said the work will be done overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.