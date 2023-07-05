QUINCY — Adams County is seeking proposals from firms to develop a remediation plan based on results of mold testing conducted at the courthouse.
The Adams County Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to get an update on the concerns over mold contamination in the courthouse.
In a meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes, Transportation, Building and Technology Committee Chairman Dave Bellis, R-3, said early talks took place with an industrial hygiene company to help develop a remediation plan based on the testing that was conducted earlier this year by Safestart Environmental of Chicago.
Bellis said the County Board had interest from at least three companies interested in looking at the remediation project, leading him to believe that the bid process for the work should have positive results.
Safestart held a virtual public meeting on June 28 that was originally scheduled as a meeting with the committee. Following a meeting with the company on June 27, the county canceled the special meeting, stating that "county officials received communication from Larry Schwartz of Safestart Building Consulting Inc., that suggested that his intended plan of discussion may or may not fit within the agenda previously published."
That meeting, under the requirements of the Open Meetings Act, had the agenda previously published to the public. Safestart then held the public meeting themselves, without formal participation from representatives of the county board.
Bellis started Wednesday's meeting by complementing Safestart for holding the public meeting and answering some of the questions posed by employees and the public. He then noted that additional questions posed by the committee on June 27 still have not been answered.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin, R-1, asked if the county had requested the recording of the informal meeting the Sheriff's Department, along with some members of the public and representatives of the committee, held with Safestart on June 12. That meeting was not subject to the Open Meetings Act, so it was not recorded on the county side.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said he sent a request to the company three separate times, and the only response he received, ahead of Wednesday's meeting, was Safestart would provide a copy of that meeting once the county provides them with minutes from the June 13 committee meeting and full County Board meeting.
"So we're in a situation with a consultant who's actually saying to us 'You show me yours, and I'll show you mine?'" Austin asked.
"That is what I believe he's saying," Eyler said.
"So we would immediately release that to the public if we got it?" Austin asked.
"I don't know why we wouldn't," Eyler responded.
Bellis added that he believes "there will be a lot of questions answered once that's (available)."
"I was at the (June 12) meeting with the Sheriff's Department and representatives of the committee," State's Attorney Gary Farha after Wednesday's meeting. "It seems (Safestart CEO Larry Schwartz) didn't remember what he told us then."
Bellis said there has been maintenance work being done in the building, including removal of ceiling tiles. He noted there had been media and social media posts implying that something was being done in secret, but Bellis said maintenance work would continue as needed.
He also noted that the building's maintenance department had been instructed to add new HEPA filters to the air system, which are rated to improve air quality 10-25%.
Before wrapping up the meeting, County Board Chairman Kent Snider told the public gathered though it may seem like nothing was being done, the board took the issue seriously, but has to work within government constraints.
"We can't just pick up the phone and call a company and say 'OK, come in and start doing it,'" he said. "With the restriction we have in government, we have to take bids, we have to run those bids through the committee, run the bids through the board. I know it seems like it's taking forever.
"I went through this with the COVID thing. We took care of you during COVID and we're going to take care of you again. We're not going to drop the ball. We didn't then, and we won't now."
