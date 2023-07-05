Adams County Board meeting

The Adams County Board held a special meeting Wednesday, July 5, 2023 to get an update on the contentious mold issue at the courthouse. The county is seeking proposals for a remediation plan.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Adams County is seeking proposals from firms to develop a remediation plan based on results of mold testing conducted at the courthouse.

The Adams County Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to get an update on the concerns over mold contamination in the courthouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.