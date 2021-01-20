QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be aware of a possible scam involving the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Sheriff’s Office said several Adams County residents have received an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Finding letter. Typically these letters are in response to an unemployment claim filed by a resident. The reports received by the Sheriff’s Office are from residents who think they may have received the letter fraudulently or in error.
If you receive a letter that you feel is in error, contact the IDES Benefit Payment Control Division at 800-814-0513, or through the IDES website at:
If you receive a similar letter from a state other than Illinois, it’s advised to contact that state’s employment security office by phone or website.
If there are further questions or concerns, contact your local law enforcement.