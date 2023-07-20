QUINCY — As part of the National Voter Registration and Help America Vote acts, new voter registration cards are being mailed to registered voters in Adams County this month.
"Ensuring that our voter rolls in Adams County are up to date is of vast importance," said County Clerk Ryan Niekamp. "We take a lot of pride and put a lot of work into maintaining our voter rolls every single day. Sending out of voter cards is another tool we have that helps maintain our rolls. It’s imperative that voters also participate in assisting with keeping these rolls clean by updating their information as it changes."
