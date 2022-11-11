QUINCY — Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon said the goal of the planned hazard mitigation plan is to spend some money before a disaster happens to save money afterwards.
"When we look at the efficient use of taxpayer dollars, it's better to spend money on the front end to lessen the impact of these disasters — we can't prevent them — as opposed to simply responding to them after the fact," Simon said on Thursday.
ACEMA hosted governmental agencies, private businesses, government officials and more at the first meeting for the Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, a panel that's expected to take around 18 months to put together a comprehensive plan.
"The whole reason for doing this is to collaborate on mitigation projects," Simon said. "Those projects are going to cost money, so getting the entities involved now means they're more likely to come onboard when projects come up.
"It will also make us eligible to receive federal funds to assist with those projects. The only way to get federal funds for projects like this is if you have a mitigation plan in place that's approved by (the Federal Emergency Management Agency)."
Simon said the mitigation planning has more to do with getting input than providing direction, which the agency does with the emergency operations plan.
"I would say the emergency response is about making sure everyone's on the same page and knows their part," he said. "For this, for mitigation, it's more about bringing all the various concerns to the table. We want to get everyone's experience into the making of this plan, as well as what they want to get out of it."
According to Simon, the costs associated with disaster damage has been going up in recent years, even taking inflation into account. The mitigation plan is intended to find ways to minimize that impact for everyone in the area, not just local governments.
"Small villages out in the county don't have the same concerns a city like Quincy does," he said. "And Quincy doesn't have the same issues somewhere like Bloomington or Springfield would have. We wanted to bring together a large cross-section of experience and perspective, and that comes from a collaborative effort from multiple agencies, groups, and businesses."
Thursday's initial meeting included representatives from the city of Quincy, Quincy's Fire and Police departments, Adams County Ambulance, Ameren, Adams Electric, Blessing Health System along with many others. Simon said getting public input will be an important part of the plan, as well.
"We want the public to know that we're looking at initiatives to reduce damage, both the actual physical damage, as well as the financial damage," he said. "We know there may be views that the public has on this that we just wouldn't have thought of."
Simon said there will be a public survey that will be open for public input, along with the future meetings of the committee. Updated information can be found by following the Adams County, IL - Emergency Management Facebook page or at co.adams.il.us/ema.
