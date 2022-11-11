Planning for the worst

The Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee held its first meeting on Thursday. The plan is to develop a comprehensive plan over the next eighteen months to offset risks and damages that could come from disasters.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon said the goal of the planned hazard mitigation plan is to spend some money before a disaster happens to save money afterwards.

"When we look at the efficient use of taxpayer dollars, it's better to spend money on the front end to lessen the impact of these disasters — we can't prevent them — as opposed to simply responding to them after the fact," Simon said on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.