CAMP POINT, Ill. — Adams Electric Cooperative announced more than $10,000 in grant awards as part of the Penny Power program.
The Penny Power grants are funded by Adams customers that have their bills rounded up to the nearest dollar each month. The extra amount collected are used to support community projects throughout the Adams Electric service area. To date, more than $550,000 has been donated to area schools, food pantries, police and fire departments, and senior centers among many others.
For the current round of grant awards, a few of the highlights include $1,215 towards the purchase of an AED emergency device for Jensen Camp, $450 to Transitions of Western Illinois for the purchase of iPads to be used as part of the Horizons Day Program, and $770 toward the cost of digitizing and preserving copies of the Camp Point Journal by the Camp Point Historical Society. The Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy received $548 purchase annual plants, perennials, fertilizer, and other supplies needed for the Memorial Garden at the west end of the campus.
The deadline to apply for a Penny Power grant is July 6. To find out if an organization is eligible for the program, or to request a grant application, please contact Bill Stalder at bstalder@adamselectric.coop.