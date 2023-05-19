QUINCY — Around two dozen employees from Quincy's ADM facilities were out for a day on the river Thursday, though it wasn't simply for fun in the sun.
"We have so many people that grew up along the river, and they enjoy the river personally, not just as a livelihood," said Kate Hatem-Pritchett, complex manager at ADM's soy processing facility. "It's what people are doing, spending their own time, enjoying being out here."
The company volunteers joined with representatives from Living Lands & Waters to take part in a cleanup event along the Mississippi River at Quincy.
Hatem-Pritchett said the company had to limit the number of volunteers they could accept because of the boat capacity. She said this is the latest in community support efforts the company has made.
"This year, we've done Feed the Funnel, where we partnered with a number of different employers on the riverfront here, including J.M. Huber and Gardner-Denver," she said. "That was really wonderful, because it lets us come together in a different way, have a little fun, and give back directly to food pantries in the community where our people live and work."
ADM has worked with Living Lands & Waters since 2004, partnering to protect, preserve, and restore inland waterways across the country. Along with river cleanup efforts like the one Thursday, the groups work together to support conservation efforts and educational workshops for employers and communities along US waterways.
LL&W has a dedicated barge crew that hosts the events and more. ADM most recently partnered with the group to plant trees at Bob Bangert Park in Quincy.
"It makes the whole community so much richer," Hatem-Pritchett said. "We want to make our teams' lives better, and that includes making the community better so people want to come and live here and work here."
Over the course of 25 years, LL&W reports volunteers and partner organizations have removed 13 million pounds of garbage from 25 rivers in 21 states.
Hatem-Pritchett said projects like this not only benefit the community at large, but are also helpful to ADM as an employer.
"These projects help build a happier workforce for the company, and it gives the employees a better work-life balance, too," she said.
