QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian kicked off his retention campaign to keep his seat on the bench in the Eighth Judicial Circuit on Tuesday afternoon.
A small but vocal group of protesters encircled three dozen or so Adrian supporters who had gathered on Vermont near the Adams County Courthouse.
“I want to make one thing perfectly clear: I will never sentence an innocent person to the Department of Corrections,” Adrian said to the crowd.
Adrian is currently the subject of an Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board complaint that was filed with the Illinois Courts Commission, charging him with conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the office into disrepute. The charge was filed June 17.
The JIB alleges that Adrian vacated his prior guilty verdict in an Adams County sexual assault case, finding the defendant not guilty in order to prevent a mandatory prison sentence.
Referring to the protesters, Adrian told his supporters “(t)here was a group, as you can see, who was not at jury trial, not at the hearing, and decided to put out a statement that lied about what I did.”
The original court case was not a jury trial, but a bench trial in which Adrian himself entered a guilty verdict Oct. 14, 2021. It was at the sentencing hearing from that conviction, held on Jan. 3, 2022, where Adrian vacated his own ruling.
“In the case that has caused the controversy, Drew Clinton was not guilty of the offenses he was charged with,” Adrian told the crowd on Tuesday. “That’s what the law showed. That’s what the evidence showed. And that’s what I found.”
Following the announcement at the courthouse, Adrian and his supporters gathered behind the Schnack Law Offices for photos, using private property to put some distance between the group and the protestors. Quincy attorney Drew Schnack was the defense attorney in the case in question.
When asked whether he thought there might be problems with other victims coming forward following his ruling, Adrian said that’s not something he can account for in his work.
“You always have concerns, but that’s not my job,” Adrian said. “My job is to apply the evidence to the law, and make a decision. I can’t be concerned about extraneous things. I have to decide the case. That’s my job, that’s what I was elected to do, is hear the evidence and make a decision based on the law.”
Adrian also said he has not had discussions with law enforcement agents who investigated the original charges, and stated he doesn’t believe they would have any way of knowing what really happened, anyway.
“As a general rule, that’s improper to do,” he said. “Because they’re generally on one side, the defendant’s on the other side, and the judge isn’t on any side. The judge hears the evidence. In this particular case, the reason that he was found not guilty was that the people failed to prove that she was unable to consent.
“There wasn’t any law enforcement that was in the room for the several hours that the two people were there,” Adrian continued, “and so the law enforcement actually wasn’t involved in the major issue in the case. So law enforcement wouldn’t have, really, any knowledge of what happened in that room, and consent was the issue.”
Adrian’s wife, Martha Adrian, handed out screenshots of a private Facebook group to media members in attendance, though she hesitated in providing a copy to the Herald-Whig.
“Would you like a paper,” she asked. “Since I know you’re a part of the group, ‘Hold Drew Clinton accountable,’ and I have the screenshots showing you’re a part of the group, all that information is already on there.”
On being informed that she was making an unwarranted accusation, Adrian said someone must be using the same name in the group and that she would “take it back with these other” media members whom she apparently told of this involvement.
Robert Adrian was first elected to the Eighth Judicial Circuit in 2010 following the retirement of Judge Mark Schuering. He was retained to the bench in 2016.
After vacating his order in January, Adrian expelled the lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, Josh Jones, from his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from the victim advocacy support group Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
The following day, Adrian was reassigned to civil matters and removed from the criminal docket.
