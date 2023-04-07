QUINCY — Dozens of people took part in a ceremonial flag-raising Thursday at the Adams County Courthouse as the Advocacy Network for Children marked Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"Everyone knows the saying 'it takes a village,' and it really does," Jamie Carroll said. Carroll serves as both Advocacy's administrative office manager and a coordinator for Adams County.
The crowd on the west side of the courthouse was made up of law enforcement, firefighters, court officials, and concerned citizens joining the Advocacy Network's staff. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup read a proclamation.
The Advocacy Network works with law enforcement and court officials to collect information from children that have gone through abusive situations.
"We get all of our referrals from either (Illinois Department of Children and Family Services) or law enforcement," Carroll said. "When we gets those referrals, it's to conduct forensic interviews with children who have suffered alleged abuses or sexual abuse or who have witnessed abuse or domestic violence, drug endangerment, things like that."
At Thursday's ceremony, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates and Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens gave remarks, along with Adams County state's attorney's office Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones.
"These are our team members that we work very well with," Carroll said. We all communicate very well. Of course, we all have different roles within our team. When we get together outside of the actual work, that's beneficial for everyone, getting to know each other."
Carroll said there are a lot of ways to help support the Advocacy Network's mission.
"We're always looking for volunteers for our CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) program, if someone's interested in that," she said. "Of course, people donating to our fundraising efforts is always helpful for us to continue the work that we do."
CASA volunteers, Carroll said, are appointed by judges to be in court and speak on behalf of children.
Carroll said if residents know of or suspect an abusive situation, they should reach out to DCFS if it's not happening right at that moment.
"If it's going on right in front of them, they should call 911, of course," she said. "If there's someone that believes there's some form of abuse going on that's not an immediate, emergency situation, they should call the DCFS hotline at 800-25-ABUSE."
