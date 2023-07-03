No confidence in Troup

Quincy Detective Nick Eddy speaks at Monday's City Council meeting, expressing the police union's lack of confidence in the current administration following issues with contract negotiations and employee insurance problems.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Following public comments from representatives of the Quincy Police union asserting a lack of confidence in Mayor Mike Troup's administration, a Quincy alderman stormed out of Monday's City Council meeting.

Robert McGee, serving in his capacity as president of the Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12, said during the public comment section that union members supported a no confidence vote against Troup.

