QUINCY — Following public comments from representatives of the Quincy Police union asserting a lack of confidence in Mayor Mike Troup's administration, a Quincy alderman stormed out of Monday's City Council meeting.
Robert McGee, serving in his capacity as president of the Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12, said during the public comment section that union members supported a no confidence vote against Troup.
Citing the city administration's failure to correct issues with employee insurance, as well as the lack of movement on contract negotiations for officers, the union asked the City Council to hold a formal vote of confidence for Troup.
The police union was joined in a no confidence vote held by International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 822, representing many other city employees, including those at Central Services and Utilities. McGee said the city's transit workers had privately expressed fear of reprisals and so they didn't hold their own vote.
Alderman Richie Reis, D-6, asked that the public comments from McGee, as well as those from QPD Detective Nick Eddy, be received and filed as an official report in the record.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, asked Reis if that was the only action he wanted to take, suggesting he wanted to have the requested vote.
"Receiving and filing it is not a vote," Farha said.
"It's on record," Reis responded.
"So what? That's a vote of cowardice," Farha said. "At some point you're going to have to stand up and your voice is going to have to be heard."
Farha himself did not make any motions for a no confidence vote.
As the meeting continued, Farha and Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, didn't speak up to support or contest recommendations from the Plan Commission for their ward.
When Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, asked them if they had any concerns with the proposals, Farha launched into a tirade.
"I'm tired of the damned cowards on this City Council," Farha said as he got up and walked out of the meeting. "I can't take it. I'm walking out. I'm serious.
"These people poured their heart out to you guys, and you're 14 freaking cowards! To hell with it!"
Based on the requests of the police union, Reis did offer a motion to have the city administration draft a plan to expand the residency requirement for police officers to include a wider radius and extend to allow residents of Missouri and Iowa to be hired.
In other business, the City Council voted 9-4 to approve a contract with PGAV Planners LLC of St. Louis to offer consulting services on a potential tax increment financing district for Quincy's south side. Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, Dave Bauer, D-2, and Jeff Bergman, R-2, joined Sassen in voting against the contract.
Bergman said that he could give support to a new TIF district if at least one of the two existing districts in place was terminated to avoid having three active districts.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development said the process will likely take about three months, including reviews with other taxing bodies that would be affected, before any proposal for a new TIF would come back in front of the council.
• Approved contracts totaling $25,702 for the purchase of training ammunition from Ray O'Herron of Danville and duty ammunition from Underwood Ammo of Sparta for the Quincy Police Department.
• Approved an annual agreement for the Quincy Police Department to continue providing three school resource officers for the Quincy Public Schools' 2023-24 school year.
