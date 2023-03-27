April proclaimed Child Abuse Prevention Month

Mayor Mike Troup presented Barb Baker Chapin, Transitions of Western Illinois's director of development, with a proclamation naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Quincy at Monday's Quincy City Council meeting.

 H-P Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the second straight week, the Quincy City Council on Monday tabled a resolution to sell the City Hall Annex Building to Quincy Township, which currently leases the property.

Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, said the information requested regarding the purchase was received and would be reviewed before next Monday's meeting.

