QUINCY — For the second straight week, the Quincy City Council on Monday tabled a resolution to sell the City Hall Annex Building to Quincy Township, which currently leases the property.
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, said the information requested regarding the purchase was received and would be reviewed before next Monday's meeting.
After the resolution was tabled, Mayor Mike Troup asked the council to weigh the speed of the sale versus what he sees as the better interest of the taxpayers. Troup said he believes a public auction would be more appropriate.
Alderman John Mast, R-5 agreed, saying whatever planned renovation work at the main City Hall building is coming should be completed first before deciding what to do with the building.
Troup also believed there may be an inherent conflict of interest with the aldermen approving the offer while sitting as the Town Board, and then voting to accept that offer as the City Council.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he was insulted at the suggestion of a conflict of interest. Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, asked Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn to review if there is an actual conflict of interest between the Town Board and the City Council doing business between the two bodies.
In other business Monday, aldermen discussed the use of tax increment financing funds for renovations of four upper-story apartments at 234-236 North Sixth. The council approved $100,000 for the renovations by a vote of 7-4, with Farha and Bergman joining Aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, voting no. Mast abstained from the vote, while Troup voted to support the TIF financing to approve the resolution.
Farha expressed his feelings that the money was being spent without thorough discussion. He also said he believes this vote was a more appropriate example of a conflict of interest as opposed to the Town Board discussion.
• Approved the purchase of a new Ford F250 engine for $8,303 from Gem City Ford for a truck at the Quincy Regional Airport.
• Approved bids of $198,490 from R.L. Brink for concrete and $59,800 from Diamond Construction Co. for patching material for street and sidewalk maintenance.
• Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Quincy.
