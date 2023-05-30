QUINCY — Two programs to incentivize bringing people to Quincy were renewed after contentious debate at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Votes to reauthorize the Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) program with $100,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year and the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (Q-WRAP) with another $250,000 for the fiscal year were approved with brief debates.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, spoke against both, saying he was able to host events without government assistance in regards to the BET on Q program. He then asked what the city is doing to make staying in Quincy attractive to those who are already here, as opposed to simply paying people to move here.
Farha, along with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; and Dave Bauer, D-2, voted against continuing the BET on Q program, which was approved by an 8-4 vote. Those four were joined by Alderman Richie Reis, D-6, in voting no on the Q-WRAP effort. Mayor Mike Troup cast the eighth vote after aldermen voted 7-5.
Aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, were absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Reg Ankrom, the energy broker who works on behalf of the city for the electric aggregation program, addressed the council to let them know citizens of Quincy are currently encouraged to opt out of the city's aggregation program that went into effect earlier this year.
Ankrom told aldermen, rather than seeing an increase in the Ameren electric rates as expected, those rates have dropped significantly. The current aggregation rate is set at 12.065 cents per kilowatt hour. The new rate from Ameren is now 8.04 cents per kilowatt hour.
"It's nothing but ethically right to promote opting out," Ankrom told the council. Ankrom said residents will receive a letter with details in their next city utility bill.
THough it's possible the rate could change and swing the other direction, Ankrom said the rates typically only change once or twice each year with Ameren.
For residents looking to opt out of the aggregation rate, Ankrom said the fastest way would be to go to the company's website at constellation.com/il-quincy and follow the steps under "Opt-Out Online" at the bottom of the page. Customers will need to have their 10-digit Ameren account number.
Four aldermen — Farha, Fletcher, Bauer, and Bergman — vote against accepting the report of the Finance Committee. Farha noted that it was not a reflection of his views on the city's finance department, but rather the first step in an effort to try and get the city's administration to settle the contract with the bargaining unit representing Quincy Police officers and supervisors.
Without going into further detail, Farha said there would be a resolution coming up soon to try and resolve the issue.
Aldermen also unanimously approved an additional $182,000 for the Quincy Fire Department for the purchase of two new fire trucks. FireChief Bernie Vahlkamp said by paying for both trucks now, the contract would include roughly $100,000 in savings for upfront payment. The new trucks will also meet future emissions requirements which would add approximately $100,000 to the cost of each truck if they had to be updated later.
The purchase, totaling just over $1.4 million, will be made from Banner Fire Equipment. The two new E-One trucks are expected to be delivered in 2025 due to long lead-times from the manufacturer. Once put into service, the new trucks will replace engines 3 and 6.
Engine 6 will go into the reserve fleet. Due to both the width and length, Engine 3 is not a good fit for reserve duty since it can't fit in all the fire stations. Vahlkamp told the Fire Aldermanic Committee that Engine 3 will likely be put up for sale.
In other business, the Council:
• Approved the purchase of 13 new sets of "bunker gear," the primary equipment for firefighters, for $44,720 from AEC Fire Safety & Security, Inc. Ten sets will be ordered now to replace existing equipment, while the purchase of three others will happen as needed for new hires.
• Adopted an ordinance to delete the Planning and Development Committee from the roster of standing committees.
