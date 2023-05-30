Betting on support

Mark Aleman, property manager of Quincy's Holiday Inn, spoke Tuesday in support of the City Council continuing the Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) program. BET on Q was reauthorized on a vote of 8-4 with two aldermen absent.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Two programs to incentivize bringing people to Quincy were renewed after contentious debate at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Votes to reauthorize the Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) program with $100,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year and the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (Q-WRAP) with another $250,000 for the fiscal year were approved with brief debates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.