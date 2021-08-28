QUINCY — The Honor Guard and Color Guard of American Legion post 37 have never stood still for very long, but the last year and a half have seen its calendar filled more than ever before.
“We normally have about 100 funerals we serve in a year,” Roger Schwengel said. Schwengel is the commander of the Legion’s Honor Guard in Quincy. “Last year we had 102, but that doesn’t account for two months when we weren’t even asked to attend because of COVID restrictions.”
Schwengel said as of Saturday the Honor Guard has already attended 92 funerals in 2021 with four months still to go.
Vice-Commander Jesus Delgado said that the Legion members don’t always know the cause of death for the services they’re attending, but he believes that several have not been directly because of COVID-related illness, but from being left on their own for so long.
“After six or seven months of not being able to see anyone, it starts to take a toll,” he said.
The funeral services are some of the most visible, if private, events that the Honor Guard is called to perform. For military veterans, the Legion members will offer a prayer from their chaplain, a three-shot rifle volley, and the flag-folding and presentation ceremonies for next-of-kin. The Legion has no charge to perform these, or any other, services. They operate on donations for all services they offer.
Along with funeral services, the American Legion is also seen leading parades throughout the region. Every year for Memorial Day, with the help of volunteers, they place flags at each of nearly 8,000 headstones at Sunset Cemetery.
“For next year, we’ll have brand new flags to put out,” Schwengel said. “The funds were donated by all of the funeral homes we work with, and those funds are being matched by the Illinois Veterans Home.”
Along with the Honor Guard, the American Legion’s Color Guard performs services directly related to handling of the US flag. With 12 volunteer members, the Color Guard, just like the Honor Guard, never charges for their services, including flag ceremonies at IVH, parades, and proper disposal of American flags.
Aside from the ceremonial duties of the Honor and Color guards, the American Legion post offers services that most in the community may not be aware of, and not only to veterans.
“We’re here for anyone that wants to get a little bit of history,” Delgado said. “We do breakfasts in (the Legion Hall) and our members are usually happy to share stories.”
Delgado also talked about the need to be available when anyone, but veterans in particular, are having trouble and may be contemplating suicide or having other traumatic responses.
A new organization, Together with Tri-State Veterans, will be working to formalize services to help those in need. The new group is hosting a “Brotherhood of Knights” event on at the Legion Hall from 6-9 p.m. on September 17 as a place for veterans to come together and share stories, talk to one another, and ensure that veterans know they’re not alone.
Delgado said current world events are adding to stresses veterans already face.
“I wear a veteran’s hat most places,” he said. “In recent weeks, I’ve had people come up and tell me my services was pointless, it didn’t mean anything, because they see what’s happening in Afghanistan. We want to make sure other veterans hearing these things, and the community as a whole, know that it wasn’t pointless, it did matter. Soldiers are given a job to do, they don’t get to decide what those jobs are.”
Delgado emphasized that while their mission is aimed at veterans, it’s not just military that have traumas they need to deal with.
“We try to keep the doors open to the public,” he said. “You don’t have to have PTSD from going to war. There’s an EMS here, he came in after the crash at Fourth and Broadway, he was one of the first responders there, and it got to him in a bad way.”
While Delgado emphasized that the Legion members aren't psychiatrists or psychologists, sometimes people going through these experiences are just more comfortable talking to someone else that can relate to their stories.
“We just need to be here,” he said. “The community seems to be losing touch with why men and women are going out to wear the uniform. We want to remind them, while we remind veterans they don’t have to deal with things on their own.”
The American Legion Post 37 hall is located at 116 North Eighth St. In Quincy. For more information visit facebook.com/AmericanLegionQuincyIL.