QUINCY — Amtrak will resume full train schedules as planned beginning on Monday.
Just before Thanksgiving, Amtrak reduced services between Quincy and Chicago from two trains each way to one running each way per day. Staffing issues forced the schedule change, with Amtrak offering bus service to and from Chicago in place of the morning trains.
As announced at that time, Amtrak said the plan was to resume the full schedule on Jan. 16. A message from Amtrak Senior Manager Derrick James to the city of Quincy confirmed that is still the plan.
"Amtrak is pleased to remind you that Amtrak trains #380 (morning eastbound train) and #381 (morning westbound train) will return to the schedule starting Monday, January 16," James's statement said. "This returns the level of service to four trains daily at Plano, Kewanee, Macomb and Quincy; six trains daily at Mendota and eight trains daily at Princeton and Galesburg."
Tickets are available to purchase for the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg routes at amtrak.com or by calling 800-872-7245.
