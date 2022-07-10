QUINCY — Following a year where the majority of events were cancelled because of rains, the 2022 Terry Anastas Ultimate Ride was set to run the full slate of events on Saturday.
"I think last year, the rain meant some folks decided not to show up, but with the beautiful weather today, no rain, slight breeze, I'm hoping for a good turnout," Jake Zimmerman said. Zimmerman is a board member for the Friends of the Trail, the primary organizers and benefactors of the fundraising event.
With the better weather, this year's ride included a Poker Run ride to five different, local bars for riders to collect cards to build the best hand, a Mountain Bike Loop covering the All America Mountain Bike Park and the nature trails through various Quincy Parks, a tricycle race for kids, a 7-mile family fun ride, and a 5K for walkers, runners, strollers, and riders.
The crown jewel of the riding event is the Metric Century Ultimate ride, taking riders up the road to Warsaw, Ill. and back, for a total of 62 miles, or 100 kilometers.
Bob Daly, another Friends of the Trail board member, said he expected the day to end with around 200-250 riders for all of the events, with 20 riders taking the Century Ride challenge.
"I was good friends with Terry, and he would love this," Daly said of the namesake for the Ultimate Ride.
Anastas was an avid bike rider and a dedicated advocate and volunteer for the Friends of the Trail and all of the nature trail programs developed in the Quincy area. He passed away in 2020, and the Ultimate Ride was named in his memory.
"He loved bike riding, and he loved the trails, he just loved this whole scene. He was such a great guy," Daly said of his late friend.
Zimmerman said the event is a fundraiser for the trail programs, but money isn't the only objective of the day.
"Of course I'm hoping we'll meet the goal of raising $22,000 for the future Bill Klingner Trail extension," he said. "But I'm also hoping we meet our other goal, which is to get more people out riding the trails and enjoying the Quincy Park District."
Following the completion of all the rides, the Ultimate Ride guests were treated to a cookout lunch at the Dock in Quincy, along with games, music, 50/50 raffle, and children's activities available, including those sponsored by the Quincy Children's Museum.
"The weather's beautiful," Daly said. "We've added new events this year, and it's just great to see people come out for this."
"Of course we're here to raise money to continue work on the trails," Zimmerman said, "but we're also here to promote the parks in general, especially riding and getting people out to enjoy what Quincy offers to riders."
For more information on the Friends of the Trail, follow the group's Facebook page or visit friendsofthetrails.org.
