QUINCY — The Gem City Kiwanis of Quincy Foundation is now accepting applications for 2023 grants.

The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club Foundation provides grant monies to benefit youth or youth and adults working together for the betterment of the community. Grant money is used to support enrichment of educational values, creative activities, cultural awareness, physical wellness, and community service.

