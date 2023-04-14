QUINCY — The Gem City Kiwanis of Quincy Foundation is now accepting applications for 2023 grants.
The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club Foundation provides grant monies to benefit youth or youth and adults working together for the betterment of the community. Grant money is used to support enrichment of educational values, creative activities, cultural awareness, physical wellness, and community service.
The Breakfast Kiwanis Club is a member of Kiwanis International, which was founded in 1915. Through service and fund raising, our goal is to “serve the children of the world.” Money for the grant awards is raised through the Club's Trivia night, Peanut Day, Sammy and Friends Golf Outing, and other activities. The annual Grant Day has provided over $71,000 to local entities that support youth. In 2022 $15,000 in grants was presented to 20 recipients.
Applications may be obtained at gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com or through the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Facebook page. Applications must be postmarked no later than May 1, 2023 or emailed by May 3, 2023.
Winners will be notified and presentations will be made at the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club meeting on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Lincoln Park Kiwanis Shelter House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.