QUINCY — After a four-hour meeting Monday, the arbitration process between the city of Quincy and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Labor Unit 12, which represents police officers and supervisors, has gotten underway.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said it was a good meeting with the arbitrator, with both sides presenting their positions and each side being able to ask and answer questions.
"Overall, I think it's a step in the right direction," Troup said.
Though the process has started, it's not expected to wrap up quickly. Both parties have until the end of June to file additional briefs, with a possible decision from the arbitrator coming by the end of August.
The move to arbitration came after the two sides failed to reach an agreement to replace a contract that expired at the end of April 2021.
The issue came to a head when both the union and city filed complaints with the Illinois Labor Relations Board.
The union argued the city wouldn't move forward with selecting an arbitrator after unsuccessful attempts at mediation.
The city's complaint said the union negotiating in bad faith and that the city believed it had reached in an agreement.
Following the formality of the sine die meeting to officially close out the 2022-23 City Council, five returning aldermen — Eric Entrup, R1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4, and Ben Uzelac, D-7 — were sworn in for their next four-year terms. The sine die meeting marked the end of the term for Patty Maples, D-6, and John Mast, R-5. Mast was absent from the session.
Before the start of the first council meeting of the new fiscal year, Glen Ebbing and Jake Reed were sworn in to their seats representing wards 5 and 6, respectively. Both Republicans were victors in the April 4 election.
With the new session officially underway, the first order of business was an additional swearing-in ceremony. Korbin Stratman, Brandon Epley, and Ethan Hansell were sworn in as the three newest members of the Quincy Police Department. The three new officers will begin the 14-week course at the Police Training Institute located at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The council approved just under $245,000 across six different agreements for computer software licensing and management costs.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, voted against spending $62,453.86 for the annual software agreement with Tyler Technologies. Rein questioned why the software upgrades from Tyler hadn't yet been implemented.
Information Technology Manager Corey Dean said the software was purchased in 2021, but the implementation was delayed due to the manpower needed to address the cyber attack incident the city suffered.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the purchase of a heavy duty trailer from Luby Equipment for $14,560.
• Authorized the city comptroller to execute an NTC Trust Agreement and Administrative Services Agreement with Nationwide and IRON Fiduciary.
• Proclaimed May 4 as a Day of Prayer, the week of April 30 to May 6 as Professional Municipal Clerks Week, and the month of May as Foster Care Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.