QUINCY — Quincy Police officers will receive a cumulative 13.9% raise in their contract after an arbitration ruling was filed Monday capping more than two years officers and supervisors have worked without a contract.
The ruling from Michael A. Wojcik approved the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 union request for a four-year wage period, setting the next contract renewal date for April 30, 2025.
"That's something I've thought a lot about," said QPD Officer Robert MeGee, when asked to provide his takeaway from the ruling. MeGee serves as the president of Local Unit 12. "It's not joy, but it's a lot of relief."
The arbitrator's ruling provides a 2.75% increase in salary in the 2021-22 contract year, and a 3.5% increase each year for 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.
A request for comment from the city was not returned as of late Tuesday afternoon.
In two other notes, the arbitrator sided with the city, leaving intact current contract language regarding both changes to insurance policies and how the city handles days off on holidays.
"We lost nothing," MeGee said. "The two topics that were found in favor of the city, we're fine with the status quo. The issue is that they wanted to make changes with those back in 2021. What we were asking for was stronger language to protect ourselves.
"They walked back those changes going into arbitration. If they hadn't requested the changes to begin with, we would have had the contract settled much sooner, and with lower wage increases, because we hadn't seen the impact of inflation at that time."
MeGee said his overall reaction to the whole process of arbitration is one of confusion.
"I live in Quincy, too, so as a taxpayer, I don't understand why the city put residents on the hook for over $70,000 in legal fees to Ancel Glink (law firm) and now for half the costs of arbitration."
MeGee said more than anything, he feels vindicated by some of the comments made by Wojcik in the final ruling. Wojcik noted that the city suggested the two sides had reached a tentative agreement on wages, and that agreement was represented in the city's negotiation position.
"It is the Arbitrator's opinion that the parties did not have a tentative agreement," the ruling reads.
"I can now sit with family, with friends, with the media, and with the community with this arbitrator saying we were telling the truth the whole time," MeGee said. "I felt that my integrity, and that of (union vice-president and former president) Nick Eddy, was being attacked. Having the arbitrator note that means more to me personally than the pay raise itself."
Though Wojcik supported the city's position of keeping the language unchanged regarding health insurance, he did note one issue of concern on the topic.
"There is evidence to show that the City violated the (Collective Bargaining Agreement) by not adhering to its responsibility to provide the required 60 Day notice prior to making changes to health insurance benefits."
The ruling goes on to state, however, that while there were some minor issues during the implementation of the new insurance plans, there was no evidence presented of major problems which were not resolved early on.
MeGee said nothing in the process has changed his views on how to handle the next contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 expiration.
"I don't know if there will be any more negotiating sessions that aren't either audio or video recorded," he said, "but I don't hold any grudges. Butting heads between our union and the administration is no good for the community, no good for anyone.
"When we go back to the negotiating table, we want to have civil conversations and negotiate in good faith. The City knows I'm going to come in with things they'll say no to, and I know they're going to bring I'll say no to. That's just how negotiations work."
