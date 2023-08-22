Quincy Police squad car stolen, recovered after keys left in it

QUINCY — Quincy Police officers will receive a cumulative 13.9% raise in their contract after an arbitration ruling was filed Monday capping more than two years officers and supervisors have worked without a contract.

The ruling from Michael A. Wojcik approved the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 union request for a four-year wage period, setting the next contract renewal date for April 30, 2025.

