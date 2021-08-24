FISHHOOK, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement regarding search and rescue efforts from Friday afternoon.
According to the statement, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a call just after noon on Friday from Adams County Dispatch that a 70-year-old man had fallen and was injured. The man reportedly was unable to move from his location due to the injury occurring in a wooded area near the Pike/Adams county line just north of Fishhook.
Emergency medical personnel located the man around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in northern Pike County. He was taken from the location where he was found to a waiting Air Evac helicopter, which transported him to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
Other agencies involved in the search included Adams County Dispatch, Pike County Dispatch, Air Evac, Baylis Fire Department, North Pike Fire Department, Griggsville Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Adams County EMG, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.