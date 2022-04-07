SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program, including more than $140,000 for five area departments.
The Loraine Fire Protection District will receive $26,000, and the Ursa Fire Protection District will get $17,165. In Pike County, the Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department and the Spring Creek Fire Protection District will each receive $26,000, while the Baylis Fire Protection District will receive $23,525 and the Griggsville Fire Department will get $25,372.
The Small Equipment Grant Program is designed to allow applicants the opportunity to make equipment purchases they may not otherwise be able to make, particularly those that have hardships generating the revenue needed for the purchases.
In total, 104 fire departments or districts and EMS providers across the state will receive a portion of the $2.5 million grant total. More than 370 applications totaling $8.4 million were received by the OSFM in this grant period.
“Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state. These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members,” said Matt Perez, Illinois State Fire Marshal.
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. To be eligible, fire departments and districts were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.