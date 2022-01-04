QUINCY — Officers with the Quincy Police Department and deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department participate in a holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement detail.
Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.
QPD reported that they issued 69 seat belt and child safety seat citations during the campaign, along with 10 uninsured motorist tickets, five suspended or revoked licenses, one speeding ticket, one reckless driving citation, one drug arrest, and two felony arrests.
ACSD make one arrest for driving under the influence of drugs, seven speeding tickets, five uninsured motorists, two registration violations, three tickets for no valid driver’s license and one for driving while license suspended.
Along with the citations, deputies found a missing juvenile during a traffic stop. Both QDP and the Sheriff’s deputies each arrested a fugitive that was located during the details.
During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.
The holiday enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.