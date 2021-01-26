QUINCY -- Residents woke up Tuesday to the familiar January sight of snow and ice on yards and streets. The day was also met with the rumble of trucks as both the city of Quincy and Adams County worked to make the morning commute less treacherous.
Stan Reichert of the Adams County Highway Department said they waited and monitored conditions overnight, then had crews on the road about 4 a.m.
On the city streets, Central Services had their trucks out at 7 a.m. to tackle slick conditions.
Both departments said their crews were off the roads by Tuesday afternoon, but they were keeping an eye on the conditions around the area.
"There is always concern for re-freeze happening during conditions like this," said John Shafer, assistant director of Central Services for Quincy. "We monitor road conditions and keep in close contact with QPD."
Reichert said the county crews didn't run into any real trouble spots throughout the county.
"There was a little more snow to the north," he said. "Snow mixed with the sleet, but it wasn't anything too bad."
Reichert said with the road salt laid down and the weather staying mostly dry, an overnight re-freeze shouldn't cause much of an issue. The County Highway Department will keep track of reports and respond as needed.
The city's Central Services is taking the same approach.
"We always have two trucks loaded with salt in the event that we get calls about slick spots," Shafer said.
Reichert was pleased the conditions weren't as bad as the winter storm that hit just after the new year. While winter hasn't loosened its grip on the area just yet, the road departments are ready to see spring arrive.
"Every day is one day closer to March!" Reichert said.