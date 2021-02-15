QUINCY — Monsignor Mike Kuse feels this Lenten season may hold an even deeper meaning than most.
Kuse believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and how it has affected the daily lives of all — has provided a “unique” period for all believers.
“Maybe God is asking us to reflect a little more,” said Kuse, a longtime Quincy resident who retired in 2017 as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and now assists in different areas for the Diocese of Springfield.
Kuse thinks the faith of many has been enhanced throughout the process of working through the pandemic.
“There were a lot of things we took for granted, and now we have to refrain,” Kuse said. “Everyone has had to deal with the virus, this is something we have never been through.
“God’s awakened us, inviting us to look ahead ... and appreciate the gifts we have.”
This week’s Ash Wednesday celebrations, which mark the beginning of Lent, are designed to focus a Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer. Ash Wednesday is always 46 days prior to Easter Sunday, and during the Lenten period — referred to by some as the season of spiritual discipline — Christians are asked to concentrate not only on repentance, but fasting, reflection and ultimately celebration.
While church bodies must still follow certain health-related protocols connected to the pandemic — limited attendance and contact at the top of the list — there remains ample opportunity to celebrate the season, according to the Rev. Bruce Rice.
“I don’t ever remember anything like what we’ve been going through, not anything,” said Rice, who has pastored and assisted at numerous churches across the region and recently retired as executive director of contemporary Christian radio station WGCA-FM.
Rice said while church attendance remains restricted, families can still (worship) together in their homes.
“Everything becomes more meaningful when we have to suffer a little bit,” Rice said.
Due to health-related guidelines, Kuse said Catholics who normally receive the sign of the cross (in ashes) on their forehead on Ash Wednesday, this year will likely receive ashes sprinkled on their heads.
Following Ash Wednesday, other highlights of the Lenten season include:
— Palm Sunday (March 28), which celebrates Jesus’s triumphant entry in Jersualem.
— Holy Week (March 28-April 3), leading up to Easter Sunday.
— Maundy Thursday (April 1), which commemorates the foot washing and Last Supper of Jesus with the Apostles.
— Good Friday (April 2), which commemorates the crucifixion of Christ.
— Easter Sunday (April 4), which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.