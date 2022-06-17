QUINCY — There was a time, a long time actually, when former Quincy resident Randy Stocker thought he’d never be able to truly grieve the loss of his two daughters and mother, whose lives tragically ended in a 2004 traffic accident near Bloomington.
He visited the cemetery daily. He resented his wife for six months because she refused to mourn. His son, Matt — 17 at the time — has not shed a tear to this day.
Stocker decided to do something about it. He wrote a book, “Hugs Help,” about his family’s loss, survival and the desire to help others.
“I thought about writing the book for about 10 or 12 years, and finally started last October,” Stocker said during a phone interview Wednesday. “Me, I cried every day, looking at pictures and reading stories.”
According to Stocker, one of the prominent sections of the book addresses the “Griever’s Bill of Rights,” in which he states:
• You have the right to experience your own unique grief. Never let anybody tell you differently.
• You have the right to talk about your grief.
• You have the right to feel multiple different emotions – sometimes all at once.
• You have the right to be tolerant of your physical and emotional limits.
• You have the right to experience “grief bursts or blow ups”. These are sudden and powerful surges of grief.
• You have the right to make use of healing rituals and ceremonies if you so choose.
• You have the right to embrace your religion or spirituality or the right not to embrace your religion or spirituality.
• You have the right to search for new meaning in your life.
• You have the right to cherish and guard your memories.
• You have the right to “Be Happy” if you want.
Early reviews of Stocker’s book on Amazon have been very positive. One such reviewer “appreciated how this book can help those who surround people who are walking through grief to be better equipped emotionally, spiritually, and even physically to provide comfort. Through compelling testimonies, helpful lists, and thoughtful examples, Randy breaks down barriers to helping others and provides tangible help so that when tragedy hits, others can be sources of comfort and not add to the pain of grief.”
Stocker, who now lives in Rochester, Minn., will be in Quincy on Saturday, and signed copies of his book will be on sale at Domestic's, Etc., 119 N. Sixth, in addition to its location at the Quincy Town Center. The book is also available on Amazon.com or can be ordered directly paid via Venmo at randy@hugshelp.org. Stocker also has a website, hugshelp.org, with more information about his personal journey.
Stocker believes his book will:
• Provide an intimate perspective from someone who has experienced sudden loss.
• Share that voice of experience in slowly turning personal grief into a mission to help others.
• Detail both acceptable and unacceptable words, actions, and gestures for those who are trying to support grievers.
“My mission is to educate people,” he said, “and to help others fully understand that everyone grieves differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.