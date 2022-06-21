QUINCY — The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club is partnering with the Tri-State Lugnuts to host the group’s 54th annual car show Sunday on the grounds of the Quincy Museum.
From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the grounds at the Quincy Museum, 1601 Maine Street, will be open for visitors to come and see the historic, restored, and customized cars coming in from Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa to compete for Top 10 and People’s Choice” trophies.
During the car show, the Quincy Museum will also be open with half-price admission. The Museum will also offer lunch for sale, with proceeds being returned to support the Museum operations.
The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club is open to anyone who has an interest in historic cars, whether or not they own them. The club meets the first Monday of each month just after 6 p.m., typically at the Coach House in Quincy. For more information on the club or for upcoming meetings and events, please visit facebook.com/AntiqueAutoMuseum.
