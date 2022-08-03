QUINCY — After more than half a century in operation, the Quincy Park Board is poised to pull the plug on the Art Keller Marina.
"The Board decided to close the marina following the 2023 season," said board President John Frankenhoff.
The decision was reached during the Park Board's annual planning retreat on Monday. Frankenhoff said it was a productive day, covering around six hours and laying the foundation for what will become the 2023 operating budget for the Quincy Park District.
Originally opened in 1967, slip rentals at the have declined precipitously at the 250-slip marina, leaving 2022 rentals at less than half the capacity. The Park District has been operating the marina in the red for the past three years.
On top of the operating losses, Park District staff reports show that more than $450,000 in maintenance and upkeep work will need to be done within the next five to ten years.
"Unless something drastic changes before then, that's what the board has voted to do," Frankenhoff said of the closure.
Another large project on the horizon for the Park District is the irrigation system replacement at Westview Golf Course. Though the actual replacement is still a ways off, Frankenhoff said the board is taking the first steps on that path in next year's budget.
"We've done a lot of design and engineering work for different projects through Klingner and Associates," he said. "But there's not really a local firm who has experience with a golf course irrigation project."
The Park Board is intending to use an outside firm for the planning and design with a projected expense of $55,000 for that portion of the work.
"We don't have a set time for the construction work to happen," Frankenhoff said, "but likely in the next two or three years."
A new parking lot is being added to Upper Moorman Park, to the north of the sand volleyball courts.
"With the tennis and pickleball courts, the batting cage, miniature golf, there's just a lot of traffic in that area," Frankenhoff said. "We have people parking along the road, and then you get kids running around, this is just something we need to do for safety."
The new parking lot is expected to cost $400,000 and will add 55 parking spaces to those already in existence.
A few items that had been on the agenda were pulled out of the budget for 2023. These include a new universal access playground in Wavering Park and a bridge to connect that to the restroom area near the existing shelter house in Wavering.
"When we looked at it, it would have had parents sending kids off across a bridge to the restrooms that they can't see if they're at the playground," Frankenhoff said.
Instead, the current plan is to move forward with the playground at a later date, but with a new shelter and restroom alongside the playground, similar to what was done at Lincoln and Bob Mays parks.
"We're looking at a few grant options that may be available next year that can be used for the project, too," Frankenhoff said. "It's not coming off the table, we're just taking it out of the next year's budget."
Two other projects that have been discussed recently received green lights at Monday's planning session. The sale of a roughly 1-acre parcel of Parker Heights Park. A final survey will be needed to take the section out of the current park, and then a public auction will be held.
"This is a piece of property that's very rough," Frankenhoff said. "It's not even mowable. The Park District has had the property for around 100 years and nothing's been done with it."
Since the piece of land under discussion is less than three acres, it's not required to go up for public vote, as happened with the sale of Lenane Park in 2020.
The project to create a new river viewing area at the Villa Kathrine also got the nod. Estimated at around $100,000, the improvements will add sidewalks and viewing areas along the top of the bluff to the west of the castle.
"I think it's going to be great for visitors coming into Quincy, and for locals alike," Frankenhoff said. "It's just a great view, with the bend in the river giving views to both the north and south of Quincy."
The Villa Kathrine project is expected to be funded from the Park District's Museum Fund, rather than being a part of the normal budget bond.
Other items that are being planned for in the new budget include tennis court resurfacing and work on the large shelter in South Park, sidewalk replacement at Wavering and Clat Adams Bicentennial parks, and replacement of the restroom at Berrian Park. With items removed from early planning, the projected total for the 2023 budget should land around $1.25 million for bond-funded projects.
"If things stay as they are, I expect there will be a slight reduction in our tax levy for next year," Frankehoff said. "I don't want to mislead anyone because it won't be a giant difference, but even a small reduction is better than any increase."
