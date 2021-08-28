QUINCY — The City of Quincy will light the Bayview Bridge purple on Tuesday night in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Dr. Michael Connolly of SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy treats patients with opioid addictions at the Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic.
“Overdose Awareness Day is observed to remember the lives that we’ve lost to overdoses,” Dr. Connolly said. “(It’s) to raise public awareness and to reduce stigma so those who need help will seek help.”
Adams County Substance Abuse Coalition coordinator Betty Coonrod said there are many organizations working together in the community to address the issue.
“Our hope is that we can help people get plugged into the resources they need,” Coonrod said.
To learn more about Overdose Awareness Day, look for #EndOverdose on social media platforms and visit overdoseday.com.