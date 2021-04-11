QUINCY — The Bayview Bridge will shine this week to help raise awareness of National Donate Life Month.
From April 12 to 19, the lights on Bayview Bridge in Quincy will be made purple, the color used by Gift of Hope, the federally designated agency that helps coordinate organ and tissue donation with patients in need, as well as supporting families of donors throughout most of Illinois.
According to a statement released by Blessing Health Systems, a patient is added to the organ and tissue transplant waiting list every nine minutes, while 17 people die each day waiting for transplants. The number of people that need lifesaving transplants continues to rise faster than the number of available organs.
One donor can save up to eight lives. That's the driving message of the National Donate Life Month.
At noon on Friday, Blessing invites the public to gather at the flag in front of Blessing Hospital in Quincy for a ceremonial flag-raising to honor the month and the donors and recipients that are affected.