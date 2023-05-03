QUINCY — The Bayview Bridge in Quincy will glow red in remembrance of firefighters that have been lost in the line of duty.
The city of Quincy will join the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to mark International Firefighters' Day May 4 by turning the bridge lights red, and will continue to keep the lights red through National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, ending on Sunday.
