MENDON, Ill. — The Bear Creek American Legion, Post 823, will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast Saturday morning.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Legion Hall on Illinois 61 between Mendon and Ursa. Whole hog sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice, and milk will be served. The cost for breakfast is $10 for adults, $5 for children up to age 12, and free for children under 5. Whole hog sausage will also be sold by the link or in bulk at $4.50 per pound.
