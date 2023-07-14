QUINCY — The Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association is hosting the Summer Conference of the Illinois State Beekeepers Association this weekend at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.
Tom Stark, president of MVBA, said the state organization holds three meetings at different times of the year, for northern, central, and southern areas of the state.
"They asked us if we would consider hosting this meeting this year, and our club voted unanimously to do it," Stark said. "Every member of our club has pitched in to make this happen."
As of Friday afternoon, Stark said the conference had just about 230 participants signed up from all across the country.
"We advertised in Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois, and then through social media we connected with clubs in Kansas and Indiana. We have folks here from California, Arizona, all over the place."
Along with participants in the beekeeping community, Stark said the conference is hosting around two dozen vendors selling everything from hives to honey.
"The vendors are already asking if we can do this again," he said. "One guy told me he sold a whole pallet of hives to one person already today. We had some concerns whether we'd have enough traffic to make it worth it for the vendors, but that hasn't been an issue."
Even if the ISBA opts for a different location for their conference next year, Stark said the Mississippi Valley club may hold a gathering of their own anyway.
"If everyone thinks this weekend has gone well, we may try to make this an annual event," he said. "Even if it's not the ISBA's summer conference, we may just host it ourselves."
The Summer Conference has been supported by a $15,000 grant from the Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) program. Stark also shared his appreciation to the staff of the Oakley-Lindsay Center for helping the event run smoothly. He noted that the location of the Center has made things easy for the conference, as well.
"We have blocks of hotel rooms nearby," he said, "and we were at Riverside BBQ for dinner, and we saw a bunch of other guests in there, too."
Stark said the beekeeping community is not about competing or trying to outdo one another, but rather coming together to educate and help anyone who's interested. The conference is a way to bring those views to one location to share.
"Having events like this in Quincy lets us all come together," he said. "We can learn from mistakes others have made. Most of us in the beekeeping community aren't competitors, we're here to help and mentor others. This gives us a great opportunity to share that knowledge."
