Buzz about town

The Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association are playing host this weekend to the Summer Conference of the Illinois State Beekeepers Association. More than 200 guests and around two dozen vendors swarmed the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy for the conference.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association is hosting the Summer Conference of the Illinois State Beekeepers Association this weekend at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

Tom Stark, president of MVBA, said the state organization holds three meetings at different times of the year, for northern, central, and southern areas of the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.