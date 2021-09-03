QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be holding this year’s fundraiser, “Behind the Mask: An English Garden Party,” from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.
The outdoor event will be held to raise funds in order to support the Coalition’s mission in suicide prevention, including media and social media outreach, support groups and resources for those in distress and for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, and public service announcements.
The Gas Lamp In and Eatery will play host to this year’s event. Located at 1477 Maine St in Quincy, the lawn of the historic home will serve as the setting for “Behind the Mask.” The event will start off with hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with adult beverages. Noah Smith and Bella Song will provide music during the evening.
“The Gas Lamp Inn and Eatery will provide a beautiful location for our outdoor event,” Barb Chapin, chair of the Coalition, said. “We thank Johnny Moore for welcoming the event to his inn, which is located in a beautiful historic home on Maine Street. The event will take place on the lawn with ample space for social distancing.”
Dawn Whitcomb, a member of the Coalition and planning committee, said the night will include a silent auction with unique items available for bid.
“We have some wonderful silent auction items,” Whitcomb said. “For example, one package will feature a week-long stay in a quaint cottage in historic Punta Gorda, Florida. A sports package will feature a VIP tailgate party and two tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game. Other auction items include a wine tasting for a group of ten, a bottle of Dom Perignon, Waterford crystal champagne flutes, and many other items.”
Admission to “Behind the Mask: An English Garden Party” will run $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at acsuicideprevention.org or by calling Transitions of Western Illinois at 217-223-0413 ext. 348.