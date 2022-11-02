QUINCY — Birthright of Quincy's 13th annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction will be return to an in-person event on Saturday.
Following a two-year virtual run due to the COVID pandemic, this year's event will take place at the Quincy University Health and Fitness Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:45 p.m. Along with the trivia competition, more than 200 locally donated items will be up for bid in the silent auction.
