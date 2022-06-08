QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is revisiting a plan to sell off portion of one park.
In 2019, the board decided not to pursue the sale of 5.5 acres on the northeast portion of Parker Heights Park. That sale would have required an archaeological survey from the Illinois Historical Preservation Division of the state’s Department of Natural Resources before being presented to the public for a vote.
At Wednesday evening’s Park Board meeting, commissioners discussed the sale of a smaller portion of the property — just over an acre on the current property border with Knapheide Manufacturing. Commissioners raised questions regarding the impact of the sale on views through the park as well as the fiscal benefits from selling such a small portion of land.
Several of the commissioners said they would prefer to have specific boundaries defined before moving forward, while also suggesting contacting a potential buyer to see if the amount being offered would be of interest or value. No formal action was taken on the proposal Wednesday.
The Board also discussed spending $11,950 from corporate reserve funds to cover the cost of design and engineering plans to update a plan to add a walkway and scenic overlook at the Villa Kathrine. The project, originally proposed to use tax increment financing funds, was estimated to cost around $125,000. With increased costs for construction work, the Park District staff calculated the same plan would be around $170,000 now.
Added to those costs increases, Executive Director Rome Frericks said that there would not be TIF funds available as those have been earmarked for other projects.
The board chose to table the design and engineering expense so that park staff could determine if it would be more feasible to do the project in phases or simply create a scaled-down plan before moving forward on design work. Frericks said he expected the revised plan to be discussed at the July meeting.
Wednesday night marked the final board meeting for Commissioner J. David Gilbert. Gilbert was elected to the park board in April 2021 for a term that would have run through May 1, 2025. He has worked for the Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, most recently as field director. Gilbert will be leaving to take a position with the Boy Scouts in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Park Board will appoint a replacement to fill the term of Gilbert’s seat. The District will have a series of questions posted on its website. Interested candidates are encouraged to send their responses to the board by 5 p.m. July 6. Once the board reviews submissions, they will invite finalists to attend the next monthly meeting for short interviews in closed session. The intention of the board is to make a selection at that meeting so the new commissioner can get up to speed on business prior to the August 1 planning session.
Board President John Frankenhoff said if enough qualified candidates show an interest, the board may have to hold a special meeting for the interviews, but he expressed his belief that having a commissioner seated prior to the August 1 session was important.
“If anyone in the community is looking for a volunteer opportunity, this is it,” Gilbert said of the chance to take his seat at the table. “This is a great opportunity to step up and provide a service to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.