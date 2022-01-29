QUINCY — When the spotlight hits the stage on Friday for this year’s Dancing with Local Stars, one of those stars will shine a little brighter in the evening.
The Cornerstone Foundation for Families selected Ann Boland for the 2022 Humanitarian Award. Boland, a past board member for the American Heart Association, DARE, and Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers, currently serves on the QPS Night to Dream Big committee, a seat she’s held since the program began.
“Ann is a staple in this community and the love for her is overwhelming,” said Drew Quintero, marketing and development director for Cornerstone. “Ann’s work with various organizations over the years is a true testament to her desire to make Quincy and the surrounding area a better place to live. She is always striving for more and wants to do anything she can to make sure that people succeed.
“She will say that she isn’t deserving of this award, but I can not think of someone more deserving,” he added.
Boland has received recognition in the past for her work in the community. She was named the YWCA’s Woman of Achievement in 2006 and they named her Woman of the Year in 2008.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award from Cornerstone,” Boland said. “My first thought was that I don’t deserve this. We have so many people that do so much for the community, when I look at the people that have been given this award in the past, it means a lot to be included in that company.”
In a statement announcing the award, Lindsay Ertel, president of the QPS Foundation Board of Trustees, said she’s watched Boland step in whenever a community organization has needed help.
“I truly think that every organization that Ann has her hands in is a stronger organization because of her,” Ertel said. “You can always find her smiling face in the aisles of Hy-Vee as well as find her fundraising for countless organizations. Her passion, energy, and ‘get it done’ attitude is tough to find anyone to compare to. I always say if I can have even a portion of her energy as I get older, then I’m doing just fine.
“I think the world of Ann Boland.”
“She brings joy to everyone she meets,” Quintero said. “Her personal beliefs align perfectly with the mission of Cornerstone of providing skills, support, and hope for effective, fulfilling lives. If I can be half the person that Ann is when I ‘grow up,’ then I will consider that a win.”
“I hope people know how fortunate we are in the community of Quincy to have so many people that do so much for each other,” Boland said.
Along with the Humanitarian Award, eight pairs of dancers will compete for the mirror ball trophy to mark the 12th DWLS champions. Based on the hit competition show, “Dancing with the Stars,” the competition brings local celebrities together for an evening of fun to raise money for a good cause.
This year’s teams are: Allison Hutson and LB Cornwell; Crystal Perry and Randy Wolfmeyer; Maria Bischel and Brittney Ippensen; Michael and Erica Stewart; Leah and Craig Heming; Nicole Haubrich and Brooke Baldwin; Adam and Joan Goehl; and Megan and Dominic Peters.
Proceeds from the event will support the services the Cornerstone offers to the community, including mental health services. Dancing with Local Stars is Cornerstone’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Dancing with Local Stars will again be hosted at the Ambiance in Quincy on Friday, beginning with a social hour at 6 p.m. and the programs starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Cornerstone’s website, or by calling 217-222-8254.
