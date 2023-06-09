QUINCY — Bonansinga Drive in Quincy will be down to one lane Monday to allow for water valve repair.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Bonansinga will be one lane only from Cedar Street north to Kochs Lane so that crews can work on the value repair. The work is expected to last through 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
