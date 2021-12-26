QUINCY — Boy Scout Troop 1 will once again be collecting live Christmas trees for disposal this year.
This year’s pickup starts a 8 a.m. Jan. 8. The cost will be $10 per tree. Anyone interested in scheduling a pickup should call 515-635-5842 and leave a message with their name, address and any special directions for the pickup.
New for this year, payments and pick-up appointment requests can be sent through Venmo. For those who choose this option, send payment along with name, address, and phone number to @Joe-Henning-3 to be added to the schedule.
Pickups will only be completed on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.