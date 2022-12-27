QUINCY — Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 1 will collect Christmas trees again this year, with the pick-ups scheduled for Jan. 7.
For $10 per tree, scouts will collect discarded live trees for disposal. Anyone wishing to request a pick-up should contact 515-635-5843 and leave a message with their name, address, and any special directions needed for the pick-up.
