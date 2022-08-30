QUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis will hold the annual Peanut Day fundraiser on Friday, allowing community members the chance to donate to the group's mission to help children throughout the region.

Members of the Breakfast Kiwanis, wearing distinctive vests, will be at the entrances to various businesses throughout the day, collecting donations and giving out small packs of peanuts as a thank you. Any size donation is welcome and appreciated. Donations can also be made via Venmo at gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com or by mailing a check to Gem City Kiwanis, P.O. Box 178, Quincy, Ill. 62306.

