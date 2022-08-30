QUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis will hold the annual Peanut Day fundraiser on Friday, allowing community members the chance to donate to the group's mission to help children throughout the region.
Members of the Breakfast Kiwanis, wearing distinctive vests, will be at the entrances to various businesses throughout the day, collecting donations and giving out small packs of peanuts as a thank you. Any size donation is welcome and appreciated. Donations can also be made via Venmo at gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com or by mailing a check to Gem City Kiwanis, P.O. Box 178, Quincy, Ill. 62306.
Peanut Day is one of three major fundraisers the Breakfast Kiwanis hosts throughout the year. In the spring, funds collected from the efforts are used to provide grants for special projects to area organizations, agencies, or schools to help children in the community.
“Peanut Day is a way for individuals and businesses, to help the children by donating monies, no matter what the amount, to the club as we provide grants to child focused projects,” Fred Nothold said. Nothold, along with Scott Koeliker, serves as co-chair for the Kiwanis efforts.
"Since the early 1900’s, Quincy’s Kiwanis Clubs have raised and given out more than $2 million for the kids," Koeliker said.
For more information on the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis mission and projects, visit gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com or the club's Facebook page.
