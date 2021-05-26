QUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis held their annual Grant Day ceremony on Friday at the Kiwanis shelter in Quincy’s Lincoln Park.
Grants totaling $12,464 were awarded to 19 different organizations, including several local schools, Quincy Community Theatre, Bella Ease, Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, Friends of Dr. Richard Eells House, Jensen Camp Foundation, Jackson Lincoln Swimming Complex, Community for Christ Assistance Center, Friends of the Log Cabins, Quincy Art Center, Quincy Family YMCA, Toys for Tots and the Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Grant Day committee chair Tom Klene presented the awards to the various groups. All grants were awarded to programs or events that support children and young adults in the region.