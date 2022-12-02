Check presentation for the Sammy Fund

Members of the Breakfast Kiwanis presented the family of Samantha "Sammy" Otte a check from the funds raised at the "Sammy & Kids" golf outing. Pictured from left are David Oakley, event co-chair; Eric Ervin, Breakfast Kiwanis president; June Otte of the Sammy Fund; Cathy Meckes of the Sammy Fund, Catherine Meckes of the Quincy Area Community Foundation; and Bruce Gardner, even co-chair.

QUINCY — The Breakfast Kiwanis presented a check to the Sammy Fund from the proceeds raised at the 2022 Sammy & Kids Golf Outing.

The golf tournament, held Oct. 9 at Westview Golf Course, raised $22,259. The fundraiser was held in memory of 10 year old Samantha "Sammy" Otte who passed away from complications of cystic fibrosis. Family and friends created the Sammy Fund 15 years ago, with 2022 marking the eighth year of the golf outing.

