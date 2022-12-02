QUINCY — The Breakfast Kiwanis presented a check to the Sammy Fund from the proceeds raised at the 2022 Sammy & Kids Golf Outing.
The golf tournament, held Oct. 9 at Westview Golf Course, raised $22,259. The fundraiser was held in memory of 10 year old Samantha "Sammy" Otte who passed away from complications of cystic fibrosis. Family and friends created the Sammy Fund 15 years ago, with 2022 marking the eighth year of the golf outing.
"We are deeply grateful for all the support Kiwanis has given the children of Quincy. Thank you, so much,” June Otte, Sammy's mom, said.
At the presentation, held at the American Legion in Quincy, the Kiwanis presented $5,500 directly to the Sammy Fund. Another $5,500 went to the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund, part of the Community Foundation. The remaining proceeds will be used by the Gem City Kiwanis in the group's normal grant process in April 2023.
Event chair Bruce Gardner said the community support and the support of major sponsors County Market, Refreshment Services Pepsi, The Herald-Whig, and WGEM made the event a hit.
"We have to thank our major sponsors, hole-sponsors, players, contributors and many volunteers for making the event a success," Gardner said.
Breakfast Kiwanis meets every Friday Morning at 7 a.m. at the American Legion, 116 N 8th St. Quincy and via Zoom. The organization, whose mission is to "serve the children of the world," does several fundraisers each year and donates thousands of hours annually for area children and community programs.
