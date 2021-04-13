MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of the Mill Creek bridge just north of Marblehead, blocking Ill. 57 for several hours.
The closure was the result of a Illinois Department of Transportation crane flipping over on the bridge. One IDOT worker was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
IDOT kept the bridge closed after righting the crane so an inspection could be completed to ensure there was no structural damage to the bridge.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported the bridge was reopened to traffic shortly before 4 p.m.