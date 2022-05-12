QUINCY — The 22nd Bridge the Gap to Health Race is set to hit the streets of downtown Quincy on Saturday morning.
This year's race will raise funds to help the YWCA Quincy's Supportive Housing program. In addition to raising funds, participants are also encouraged to bring canned and non-perishable food items to support area food pantries.
Bridge the Gap includes a 5K run/walk, a 10K run, a half-marathon, and the Paul Arndt Kids Fun Run. For the second year, due to ongoing construction work, Bridge the Gap will stay on the east side of the river, with race courses winding along the riverfront and through downtown.
The first wave of runners will answer the starting gun at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 700 participants set to take part in this year's event. Start and finish lines will be at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park at Front and Hampshire streets in Quincy.
To ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and volunteers, the following streets will be closed or reduced to one lane from 5 a.m. until noon on Saturday:
•Front Street from Jersey to Broadway
•2nd Street from Maine to Cherry
•Broadway from 3rd to Bonansinga
•Vermont from 3rd to Front Street
•Hampshire from 3rd to Front Street
•Cedar Street from 3rd street to Bonansinga Drive
•Bonansinga Drive (North Bottom Road) from Broadway to Einhaus Lane
For more information on the Bridge the Gap to Health Race, including maps of the race routes, please visit bridgethegaptohealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.