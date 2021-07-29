QUINCY — The 2021 Bridge the Gap to Health race raised more than $50,000 for Quincy Catholic Charities’ MedAssist program.
Quincy Medical Group’s annual race, held in-person for the first time since 2019, raised a total of $50,418 for the program. In total, the Bridge the Gap Race has raised more than $930,000 for the MedAssist Program since the race’s founding.
“For 21 years, Bridge the Gap has provided an opportunity to gather together in the spirit of helping others,” said QMG Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker. “After a year of a virtual-only race, it was so special to be together again to help those who rely on the MedAssist program for their lifesaving prescriptions.”
“Quincy Catholic Charities is humbled to accept the proceeds from the Bridge the Gap to Health Race for the 21st year,” Quincy Catholic Charities Area Director Jackie Bruns said. “Following a tough fundraising year due to COVID, we are elated to receive such a large amount! What a blessing this race is to Quincy Catholic Charities and to each and every client who has received assistance through the MedAssist Program.”
In addition to the money donation, race participants were asked to bring canned food donations. This added up to a total of 417 pounds of food collected and donated to five local food pantries.
“Food insecurity is a growing unmet need in our community, and we were so grateful for all those who supported us in assisting our local food pantries in their mission to help,” said Parker.