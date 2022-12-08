QUINCY — Quincy Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt said mild weather helped drive a successful 36th annual Bucket Blitz this week, though the team at the Quincy Town Center was hesitant to celebrate too early on Thursday, the final day of the Blitz.
"We've made our goal for the Blitz, but it did come down to two very generous donations this afternoon before we felt comfortable," Schmidt said Thursday. "It's given us a chance to relax just a little bit and be grateful for what we have."
The four-day collection event hosted by WGEM raised $52,346.
The overall goal for the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign was set at $435,000. Schmidt said $150,000 had been raised before the Bucket Blitz week began.
"Our goal for the Blitz was to add another $40,000, and we've easily topped that. We should be over $200,000 by the end of this week," he said. "We count on this week to give us a bump in the overall campaign ahead of Christmas, and it's definitely done that."
This year's campaign chairs are Tieranney and Josh Craig. The annual Tree of Lights campaign raises funds to help the Salvation Army with their programs to help the community, including food assistance, the emergency shelter, and utility assistance.
The support from residents is what makes the effort worth it, according to Schmidt.
"The Bucket Blitz is always amazing," he said. "Whether it's a few coins or a few bills or significant checks, everyone's pitching in to make a difference. We really appreciate it, and it makes it fun to be out here. This community just goes all out to make sure that we're able to take care of those in need."
The familiar red buckets of the Salvation Army's holiday season fundraising efforts will still be seen throughout the region through Christmas as the Tree of Lights campaign continues.
