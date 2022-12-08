QUINCY — Quincy Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt said mild weather helped drive a successful 36th annual Bucket Blitz this week, though the team at the Quincy Town Center was hesitant to celebrate too early on Thursday, the final day of the Blitz.

"We've made our goal for the Blitz, but it did come down to two very generous donations this afternoon before we felt comfortable," Schmidt said Thursday. "It's given us a chance to relax just a little bit and be grateful for what we have."

