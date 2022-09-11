QUINCY — Saturday was a day filled with events giving back to the community in different ways. 

Visitors to the Lincoln-era Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island were welcomed by games, food, demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, and other examples of 19th century life as the Friends of the Log Cabins hosted the 14th Annual Frontier Settlement Day. The day's events are intended to give a peek into the lives of those who settled in this area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.