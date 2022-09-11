QUINCY — Saturday was a day filled with events giving back to the community in different ways.
Visitors to the Lincoln-era Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island were welcomed by games, food, demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, and other examples of 19th century life as the Friends of the Log Cabins hosted the 14th Annual Frontier Settlement Day. The day's events are intended to give a peek into the lives of those who settled in this area.
In Washington Park, We in Quincy, IL hosted the Fifth Annual "Red, White, and Back the Blue" festival. Set up as a thank-you to first responders, this year's event was held in the memory of organization late co-founder Frank Haxel and Quincy firefighter Steve Pezzella who died earlier this year. The afternoon events included demonstrations of law enforcement, fire, and ambulance equipment, a magic show and games for kids, and food and beverages for sale. As afternoon shifted to evening, a free dinner for first responders and their families was served and live music, including a set from Pepper Spray, took center stage.
Other live music around Quincy included Trifecta playing at On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill on South Fourth Street, while Hannibal's StoneHill dropped in to the State Street Theater at Eighth and State for an evening of classic rock and country hits.
In the shadow of the Bayview Bridge, riders mounted up to help fight hunger at the Moonlight Ride for Hunger, sponsored by Blessing Hospital with proceeds going to help the Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. Made up of three lengths of rides, bikers could go four, eleven, or nineteen miles, offering an event for all experience levels. The highlight of Saturday night's ride included crossing the Mississippi River across both Memorial and Bayview bridges.
At the Dick Brothers Brewery event space, the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted this year's "Behind the Mask" fundraising masquerade gala. The theme for this year was "A Night in Barcelona," with food from Hy-Vee Catering, a bar set up by the staff of the Ratskeller Bar, and music from Gypsy Tango Foxtrot. The evening, fundraising for the ACSPC mission of helping those in distress and those left behind following a death by suicide, was also a thank you to the men and women of first responder agencies for the work they do every day.
For a quiet river town on a late-summer weekend, Quincy was packed full of events Saturday to show support throughout the community.
