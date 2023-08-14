Camp Point shooting investigation

Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens held a press conference Monday to discuss the shooting in Camp Point that left one man dead and one lodged in the Adams County Jail.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

CAMP POINT, Ill. — Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said the early Monday morning shooting in Camp Point that left one person dead was not a random event.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were responding to a call at 505 West Jefferson St. in Camp Point around 12:30 a.m. Monday when a shooting victim was reportedly taken to the Adams County EMS station in Camp Point.