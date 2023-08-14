CAMP POINT, Ill. — Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said the early Monday morning shooting in Camp Point that left one person dead was not a random event.
According to the sheriff's department, deputies were responding to a call at 505 West Jefferson St. in Camp Point around 12:30 a.m. Monday when a shooting victim was reportedly taken to the Adams County EMS station in Camp Point.
The 21-year-old victim, a Camp Point resident whose name was not yet released Monday afternoon, was taken to the EMS station by two friends. Deputies stopped the truck the friends were in and took them into custody briefly before they were released.
The victim was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy where he was pronounced dead.
Wyond L. Bynum, Jr. 18, of Clayton was taken into custody Monday and lodged in the Adams County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder. Bond for Bynum was set at $3 million.
Grootens, at a press conference Monday afternoon, said there had been at least one previous altercation between Bynum and the victim including an incident at the Camp Point Casey's General Store in July. He noted that Bynum was cooperating with investigators.
"I know there's a past history between the victim and the shooter," he said. "There have been incidents between them, and other members of friends and family members. So I would say as law enforcement, we weren't totally surprised that something happened."
"We recovered the murder weapon in the residence at 505 West Jefferson," Grootens said. "We recovered numerous spent casings, so I can say he was shot several times."
Grootens said an autopsy is expected to be completed Tuesday by a forensic pathologist in Bloomington. He also noted that investigators from the Illinois State Police are already on site to handle the crime scene investigation.
The sheriff did note at Monday's press conference that his department has a strong suspicion of the motive for the shooting, but with the investigation ongoing, he was not ready to disclose that possible motive.