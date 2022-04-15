QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation took over the Cancer Crush event for the first time in 2021, but were only able to hold a scaled down version, with a smaller in-person audience mixed with virtual events.
This year, it was a return to the full force of the event, with around 450 people in attendance Friday at the Ambiance in Quincy.
“It feels right,” Jarid Jones said. Jones is one of the organizers for this year’s Cancer Crush event. “It feels like we’re finally able to honor the mission and legacy of Cancer Crush in full capacity. We’re being able to contribute in the way we’ve always wanted to and haven’t been able to because of COVID. So this year, it just feels different. It feels special again.”
Morgan Parker of QMG said having the event back at full strength is an incredible feeling.
“I can’t even describe how good it feels to see so many smiling faces back in one room,” Parker said. “To use the whole of the Ambiance instead of just half of it. We’re all here under one roof for one reason, and that’s to support our cancer patients on their journey.”
The QMG Foundation took over the event from Luke Tappe, who founded the Community Cancer Crush in honor of his father, Ted Tappe. One change the Foundation made when they took over was combining the Buzz Off Cancer fundraising event with Cancer Crush, with volunteers raising money to shave their heads, beards, or both in support of cancer patients.
Along with the live and silent auctions, food, and music, there were games like a putt putt golf hole, a chance for winning from a spin of the wheel, and a take on the classic Plinko game.
“While we won’t have exact number for a little bit, I believe we’ve done really well tonight,” Jones said. “I think we’ve taken in more than we did last year, and that’s always the plan, to just keep growing.”
Both Jones and Parker said that, while there haven’t been specific plans discussed yet for next year’s event, they have set the goal of continuing to grow the Cancer Crush. And to reach that goal, they’re hoping to continue having the support of the public.
“I hope the community will continue to wrap their arms around this event,” Parker said. “Everyone’s been impacted by cancer in some way in their life. I think this just hits home for everyone, and we want to do this to ease the financial burden on them when they get that diagnosis.”
“In the same way we’ll never be able to put ourselves in their shoes, all we can do is attempt to lift them up in the hardest time in their lives,” Jones said. “I believe that’s what Luke was doing for his father — and the whole family — when he started this. And now that QMG has it, we’re able to do so in hopefully a bigger way for even more people. It’s just about the overall impact.”
