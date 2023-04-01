QUINCY — Early voting continues ahead of Tuesday's consolidated election. In two of Quincy's aldermanic wards, voters will pick their next representative on the City Council.
6th Ward
In Quincy's 6th Ward, incumbent Democrat Patty Maples is facing off against Jake Reed, who won the Republican primary in February.
When asked why the candidates chose to seek the seats on the council, both answered service to their neighbors is what drew them to the position.
Maples, who was appointed to fill the 6th Ward vacancy following Katie Awerkamp's resignation, said working for the city in various positions for nearly 30 years put her in a position to be able to jump right into.
"I just felt it's something I could do, step right in, knowing all the department heads," Maples said. "Having an understanding of city government, I may have even known about issues that the administration wasn't aware of, procedures on how things are done, things like that."
Reed said he believes a community can accomplish great things when people come together and get their hands a little dirty.
"I realize that I am answerable to the people of the 6th Ward, not to business interests or friends in the city government," Reed said. "I want to bring a new energy to the City Council and get people excited about the future of our beautiful city."
One subject both see as an issue the city must address is to provide safe and affordable housing throughout the city. Maples and Reed differ on the approaches toward that end, however.
"We are expanding our retail and restaurant base at a greater rate than we can build to house employees," Reed said. "There are fewer houses on the market than ever before and many dilapidated homes need to be repaired or torn down. The council should continue to work with outside groups to understand the specific housing needs and exactly what type of homes to build. We must work together."
Maples agreed that dilapidated housing needs to be addressed.
"I think the city really missed an opportunity on the original vote on the rental issue," she said. "That would have given the City more teeth to go after bad landlords."
Maples and Reed said that infrastructure, both in their ward and across the city, needs to be a priorty.
"It's time to move forward after COVID," Maples said. "We need to get back to basics, cleaning up the dilapidated houses as well as fixing our streets and alleyways."
"Our roads are in horrendous shape and previous administrations neglected them for far too long," Reed said. "From tire damage to causing actual bodily harm, it's an immense safety concern. Our city will have nothing to stand upon if our roads fail."
On the issue of communication with aldermen, Reed said that city administrators need to provide more timely information to the City Council members.
"The mayor and the department heads need to communicate their goals and intentions as soon as possible to each individual alderman before anything hits the council floor," he said. "This way, the aldermen have enough time to respond and let their thoughts known so there is less bickering back and forth in the chambers."
Reed said he intends to send a newsletter out via email to his constituents if elected to keep them informed on items of interest, and he suggested the city could do the same, sending information with monthly water bills.
Maples said there is a big communication problem between the administration and the council. She cited the closure of the Welcome Inn as an example.
"The mayor can call an emergency meeting, but he didn't," she said. "Aldermen didn't know what was happening until they saw it on the news. That could have been handled in a more organized way with input from aldermen."
7th Ward
In the 7th Ward, Democrat incumbent Ben Uzelac was challenged by Republican Tim Siemer. In a late challenge, third-party candidate Brennan Hills began a write-in campaign to try and win the seat.
"I ran for 7th Ward alderman to address items that I still want to continue on," Uzelac said. "Infrastructure, beautification, and citizen involvement. During my four years on the city council, we have invested more in Seventh Ward infrastructure than in the last several decades."
Uzelac noted that in the past four years, more than a dozen blighted and deteriorated lots have been addressed through the 'fix or flatten' program or by directing improvement through incentives to address housing issues.
There are numerous hurdles that the city will need to face in the next four years, according to Uzelac.
"We still have an unsettled police union contract," he said. "Excess funds from COVID relief are going to dwindle, and we still have aging infrastructure to update. As a whole and simplified problem, these all can be addressed by adding to our local economy."
Uzelac said continuing to improve the ward can add value to the EAV that not only helps the city through property taxes, but also assists other property owners by sharing the load.
Reaching out directly to the city's administrative officials has helped overcome some communication gaps, Uzelac said.
"Everyone has a different communication style, and I think the change in administration two years ago brought a different communication style that not everyone was familiar with," he said. "My questions are almost always answered by a call to the administration, so I've found it helpful to speak with the city administration regularly."
"We are still one of the oldest wards in our city," Uzelac said, looking toward the future. "We will be battling (for) infrastructure and beautification for many, many years. "I have worked like hell to improve our ward and lay the groundwork to make things even better, and I hope that those efforts are worthy of another four years."
The Herald-Whig reached out to both Siemer and Hills through their campaigns' listed contact information, but received no response as of Friday.
In Quincy's 5th Ward, Glen Ebbing is running unopposed to replace Republican John Mast, who chose not to seek reelection. Incumbents running unopposed for re-election include Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; and Mike Farha, R-4.
